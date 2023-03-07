CJ inaugurates District Court at Chinderi

The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, has inaugurated a District Court Complex at Chinderi in the Krachi Nchumuru District.

He assured that a magistrate and staff would be posted to the court very soon, adding that the justice delivery system works well in a decent and conducive environment.

He urged judges that would preside over cases in the court to be fair and timely in handling cases.

The Chief Justice also advised citizens to respect the rulings of the court.

The Oti Regional Minster, Mr Joshua Gmayenam Makubu, said apart from the District Court in the Krachi Nchumuru, the construction of other court buildings such as the Magistrate Court at Biakoye, Circuit Court at Kadjebi and High Court at Dambai were ongoing.

He appealed to the people to seek justice in court than take the law into their hands. He also appealed to the Chief Justice to consider setting up special courts to deal with land and chieftaincy disputes so that the main courts concentrate and speed up justice delivery processes.

The Minister disclosed that the government has established a state-of-the-art Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) school in Chinderi to build the technical skills of the youth.

Mr Makubu said the District Hospital project under the government flagship Agenda 111 was ongoing at Chinderi and was optimistic that the main road linking Chinderi to Borae No.2 and other parts of the region would soon be constructed to open up the place for investments.

Because of this, he called on landowners to make land available for those who might need it for development purposes in the region.