Oppong Nkrumah has suddenly stopped defending gov’t to pursue his running mate agenda – Mensah Thompson alleges

07.03.2023 LISTEN

The Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity And Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson has levelled an allegation against the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

In a post on social media, he made the claim that the Minister has an agenda to become a running mate for one of the flagbearer hopefuls of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This he argues is why Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has stopped defending the government although he is the official mouthpiece.

In a Facebook post, Mensah Thompson asked, “Have you seen how Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah have suddenly stopped defending this Government even though he is the official mouthpiece and have started vigorously prepping up his image both locally and internationally??”

According to him, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is part of the mess created by the government and his agenda to become a running mate will not succeed.

“Running Mate agenda no 3nfa.

“The mess of this Govt will forever hang around his neck,” Mensah Thompson stressed.