Parts of Greater Accra to experience flash floods – GMet announces amid heavy downpour

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned residents of the Greater Accra Region to be cautious of their movements due to the possibility of flash floods.

According to the agency, flooding is likely in parts of the region as a result of the heavy rain that began in the early hours of Tuesday, March 7.

It explained in a tweet that southeastern Ghana has witnessed rain-bearing cloud that has been producing rain of varying densities in the Volta Region.

Greater Accra and the Eastern regions is next to be affected, followed by the Central, Western, and some parts of the Ashanti region, according to the post.

“The rain is likely to lead to flash floods in parts of Greater Accra. Be advised accordingly.

“Southeastern Ghana has been engulfed by a rain-bearing cloud. This is producing rain of varying intensity within the Volta region. Areas within the Greater Accra and Eastern will be affected before drifting to the Central, Western and parts of the Ashanti,” read the tweet.