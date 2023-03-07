Tuesday 7th March declared Holiday for school children

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that Tuesday, March 7 is a holiday for school children across the country.

The GES said in a statement that the day is to enable the children to rest from the preparation for the Independence Day anniversary parade which took place on Monday, March 6.

“It is announced for the information of all schools and the general public that Tuesday 7th March has been declared a Holiday for all school children in Ghana.

“This is to enable them have some rest after preparing vigorously for the Independence Day Anniversary Parade.

“Schools resume fully on Wednesday, March 8. All parents and guardians are therefore to take note,” the GES statement signed by Head Public Relations Unit Cassandra Twum Ampofo said.

—3news.com