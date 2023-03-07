The Ghana Police Service on Monday put up a dazzling show with three of its newly acquired helicopters at the 66th Independence Day celebration held in Ho in the Volta Region.

The air show at the newly constructed Youth Resource Centre in Adaklu Tsrefe, a suburb of Ho, was aimed at boosting the confidence of the general public in modern-day crime fighting.

The Police branded helicopters were part of the service artillery and vehicles displayed at the event to mark Ghana's liberation from colonial rule 66 years ago.

The helicopters were piloted by police officers trained in South Africa.

