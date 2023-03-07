Ghana @ 66: Putin wishes Akufo-Addo good health and success

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has sent goodwill messages to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and Ghanaians as they mark 66th Independence Day anniversary.

The head of the Russian Federation wished President Akufo-Addo good health and success in all his endeavours.

In a letter from Mr. Putin, shared on Twitter by the Russian Embassy in Ghana, he further wished Ghanaians peace on the nation’s memorable day.

The Russian leader also wished that the biennial friendship between his nation and Ghana be strengthened for the sake of its citizens.

"Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Ghana, - the Independence Day!"

“I am confident that the traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Ghana will continue to develop for the sake of our peoples, contributing to a stronger security and stability on the African continent. I wish you good health and every success, and all the citizens of Ghana - peace and well-being,” the letter reads.

Ghana celebrated its 66th Independence Day in grand style on Monday, March 6.

The event was held in the capital of the nation’s Volta Regional Capital, Ho, specifically, Adaklu.

The President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who is the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), graced the occasion as a special guest at the parade.