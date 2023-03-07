Economic crisis: Ghana’s situation better than most countries around the world – Akufo-Addo argues

07.03.2023 LISTEN

President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has compared the current economic predicament in Ghana to that of other foreign countries.

He says the situation in Ghana is the envy of many nations that have been queueing for fuel.

He said this when delivering an address at the 66th Independence Day celebration at Adaklu, Ho, on March 6.

He noted that the country, despite challenges, is free from a frequent power outage (Dumsor), which was prevalent in the erstwhile John Mahama-led NDC administration.

"We all see the images around the world, but here in Ghana, we’ve not had any fuel queues, we’ve not suffered shortages of food and essential items, or the catastrophe of dumsor. Undoubtedly, major global developments have had a negative impact on our domestic economic performance," said the president.

He continued, "We’ve witnessed historic heights in global inflation and food prices. Rising global interest rates, triggered by the tightening of monetary policy of Central banks across several advanced economies to tame rising inflation and the energy crisis, with crude oil prices reaching unprecedented heights at one point above $120 a barrel,

The president further alluded to the fact that the predicament that has been confronting the nation is a result of global occurrences.

"The strengthening of the United States dollar against all other currencies and the tightening of global financing conditions, especially for emerging markets and developing economies," President Akufo-Addo said.

"It is these that have brought hardships on our people. The government has deployed a number of fiscal measures to help bring relief to Ghanaians, and I’m confident that sooner rather than later we’ll see significant relief and recovery," he emphasized.