Kwadwo Eben donates to deprived schools in Jaman South Constituency

Mr. Amoah Nketiah Ebenezer, Founder of the Kwadwo Eben Foundation has distributed some educational materials to students in the Jaman South constituency.

The items included school uniforms, over 2000 books, 2000 pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, and other stationeries.

The books will help instil the habit of reading in the children of the school.

The schools that benefited from the donations are Japekrom Islamic JHS, M/A JHS Nyamefie, Jenjemireja M/A JHS, and Nyamefie Presby Primary.

The rest are Kwasibourkrom R/C Primary Pentecost Preparatory, KBK, Tekese /Nkokotoa M/A Primary, andMiremano M/A JHS.

Mr. Amoah Nketiah Ebenezer after the exercise told this reporter that he remained committed to uplifting the constituency through quality education and human capital development in the area.

“We have to provide quality reading materials to help nurture and direct their energies towards developing further leaders,” Mr. Amoah Nketiah Ebenezer said.

He indicated that the gesture was one of many he has done for his people in the area.

Amoah Nketiah Ebenezer entreated the pupils to make the best of their stay in school.