I’m now a pensioner; I can’t return my exgratia because I already spent it – Mahama explains

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has explained why he is unable to return the exgratia he was paid when he left office.

Since last week, there had been calls on the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to return his exgratia if indeed he plans on scrapping the payment of same when he becomes President again.

Reacting to the calls, John Dramani Mahama argued that he has already spent what he received and he cannot refund it.

“I say we will cancel ex gratia, if you will also cancel it say it but why are you insulting me and saying I should refund mine? Will you cancel it or you won’t, tell the people of Ghana but they are saying I should bring mine first.

“I have spent the money already and now I am a pensioner, where am I going to get that money to pay back? I am unemployed but they say bring yours to show you have good faith, I have no source of income, and you say I shouldn’t work,” John Dramani Mahama explained.

The NDC flagbearer hopeful for the 2024 general elections added, “They say the president should not hold the office of profits so you gave it to me, I spent it then you come and say I should refund it, where am I going to refund it from?.

“They don’t understand the gravity of the situation. I do think that for those of them who speak for NPP, don’t understand the gravity of the situation, but is good for our party.”

John Dramani Mahama said this while speaking at the National Democratic Congress Professional Forum Dinner and Awards Night in Accra on Sunday, March 5.