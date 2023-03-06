Ex-gratia: You think we’re stupid – Koku Anyidoho claps back at Mahama for calling critics “silly”

06.03.2023 LISTEN

The CEO of Atta Mills Institute, Mr. Samuel Koku Anyidoho has taken a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama over his statement against those criticising him about his promise to scrap ex-gratia when elected President.

Recall that, the former President while launching his campaign at UHAS in the capital of the Volta region, Ho, recently promised to stop the payment of ex-gratia to article 71 office holders when re-elected president.

This garnered a lot of rebuttals where some told him to return all the monies he had already received if he was indeed serious about his statement.

But in response, Mr. Mahama described those comments as silly. He noted that laws do not affect the past but the present.

His posture, according to the former NDC Deputy General Secretary, means the former President sees Ghanaians as stupid people who could be easily lied to.

In a tweet on Monday, March 6, he wrote, “You think we are all stupid so you can lie to us by saying you will scrap ex-gratia. They say prove that you are sincere by refunding what you are enjoying; you respond with insults by telling us that we are “silly”. Yooo we hear you Mr. dead goat.”