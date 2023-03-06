Ghana at 66: Sammy Gyamfi prays for a transparent electoral system, free from debts

06.03.2023 LISTEN

As Ghana marks 66th independence celebration, the national communications officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has made a wish for the country.

He has shared a write-up which enlisted what Ghana as the first sub-Saharan African country to attain independence should have been by now.

Among other things, Sammy Gyamfi prayed for a transparent electoral system and a situation whereby citizens could be able to provide themselves with quality meals.

He also wished for a country where children would be provided with vaccines for inoculation of infants against the six childhood killer diseases.

His write-up reads, “As Ghana marks 66 years of independence today, there is the need for a sober reflection and stock-taking on where we are as a nation. We must also remind ourselves of the time-honoured aspirations of our forebears for;

“A Ghana that is economically emancipated and free from debt overhung.

“A Ghana where our people are able to afford the basic needs of life without fearing about where their next meal is going to come from.

“A Ghana that is able to provide basic vaccines for inoculation of our infants against the six childhood killer diseases.

“A Ghana where institutions such as the Electoral Commission commits to delivering free, fair and transparent Electoral processes to manifest the sovereign will of the Ghanaian without any let or hinderance.

“For these, we pray.”

He stressed that “God bless our homeland Ghana and deliver us from clueless leadership and misgovernance.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s 66th Independence Day celebration is being held at Ho, Adaklu in the Volta region of Ghana.