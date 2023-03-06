22 killed in bus accident at Kintampo

06.03.2023 LISTEN

Reports from Kintampo in the Bono East Region indicate that a gory accident which occurred Sunday night has killed 22 persons.

A resident of Kintampo who witnessed the accident told Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah that the accident involved a Yendi-Kumasi bound Grandbird bus with registration number AS 4635 – 22 and a truck with registration number GW 1127 – P.

According to the resident, the accident occurred at about 11 pm on Sunday.

The articulated truck veered off its lane into the lane of the bus in an attempt to avoid crashing into another car which was parked on the road, he said.

In the event, the bus crashed into the articulated truck killing 22 people and injuring many others.

The accident, according to the resident, occurred on a section of the road between Kintampo and Babatokuma.

The bodies, according to the resident have been deposited at the morgue of the Kintampo Government Hospital while the injured are also receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The drivers of the two vehicles who are said to have survived the accident are currently in police custody.

Source: Graphic Online