We must eschew greed, divisiveness in all sectors to make our independence count – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

06.03.2023 LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani has called for Ghanaians to unite to make the country's independence from colonial rule count.

In his view, Ghana will become great if greed is eschewed and all heads come together to work toward the collective good.

“Happy and a reflective 66th Independence Day to us all.

“We can, obviously, make our independence from colonial rule count if we put our minds to the task and eschew greed and divisiveness in all sectors of our national life,” John Dramani Mahama said in a post on Facebook.

In his Independence Day message, the leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has admonished the citizenry to deliver the best services in their various capacities to help build the country.

“I also know political leadership has a greater responsibility towards making Ghana great and strong again.

“I, therefore, urge every Ghanaian including members of government to acknowledge our common but differentiated roles and responsibilities in order to deliver our best service to build the Ghana we want together.

“Happy Independence Day,” John Dramani Mahama shared in his post.

Ghana is celebrating her 66th Independence Day Anniversary today. The national event is being held at the Ho Youth Resource Centre in the Volta Region.