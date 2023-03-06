Ghana is 66 years today

06.03.2023 LISTEN

Ghana is celebrating her 66th Independence Day Anniversary today.

The Republic of Ghana gained her Independence on March 6, 1957. Since then, the country has commemorated the day annually with a big celebration.

There is a grand march scheduled for today at the Ho Youth Resource Centre in Ho in the Volta Region.

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will deliver an address at the event being attended by ECOWAS Chairman and President of Guinea Bissau, H.E Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo.

Other dignitaries including government officials, Members of Parliament, as well as traditional leaders will be gracing the celebration today.

Today gives the country the opportunity to remember and celebrate the Ghanaians who fought for the country's independence.

Besides the national Independence Day Celebration at the Ho Youth Resource Centre, there are various celebrations in all the regions of the country.

In the days leading to the celebration today, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called for the country to unite in strength to take the country to the promised land.