You have stayed by my side through thick and thin – Mahama celebrates wife Lordina on her birthday

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has penned a romantic birthday message to celebrate his wife, Lordina Mahama on her birthday.

In a post on Facebook, the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) expressed his appreciation to his significant other for staying with him through "thick and thin."

He stressed that Lordina Mahama has also been his rock and wants her to enjoy her birthday and many more years in good health.

“Lordina, my partner on this life's journey.

“Thanks for the good times and the not-too-good times. You've stayed by my side through thick and thin. We have braved the stormy seas together. You've been my rock,” John Dramanai Mahama stressed.

The former President added, “It’s your great day today and I celebrate you. Age is just a number. Enjoy your birthday and live many more years in good health.

“Lordina my wife, my love and my friend! Wishing you a happy 60th birthday.”

Lordina Mahama shares the same birthday as Ghana. Today marks the 66th Independence Day Anniversary.

The Anniversary is being celebrated with a grand march at a national event being held at the Ho Youth Resource Centre in the Volta Region.

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will deliver an address at the event being attended by ECOWAS Chairman and President of Guinea Bissau, H.E Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo.