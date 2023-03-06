People travel distant for SHS but complain about EC’s voter registration — Dr Serebour Quaicoe

The Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, seems not to understand Ghanaians who are complaining about the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.

The Commission plans to conduct the exercise in their offices instead of going to the polling stations.

This, according to Ghanaians, particularly the opposition NDC, will undermine the process.

They noted that people, especially those in rural communities, will find it very difficult to travel long distances to the offices to register.

Another issue raised by the NDC and some Ghanaians is that those people may not be assigned to any polling station.

But while speaking on Accra-based Newsfile on Saturday, March 4, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe said, “It is not interesting that these very people we are talking about when they finish JHS, they go to secondary schools when the secondary schools are not within the settlement but nobody complains about that."

According to him, “Our intention is that if you are an opinion leader if you are an MP, if you are an assemblyman, there is a distance between your community, you gather your people, give us the information that in my village, we have this number of people who are 18 years but they will not be able to travel."

To which he said, “If we have to travel, one day or two days, we will move the team there to come and capture you.”

On issues of not assigning the voters polling stations, he said, “Since I joined the commission, we have never registered anybody without assigning the person to a polling station so I don’t know how that one came forth.”

He explained that his outfit has the data of every town and area — once the person mentions the address, they will assign him or her to a nearby polling station.