Some hospitals have no ambulance but Akufo-Addo’s chair has V8 and driver – KalyJay vents

A popular Ghanaian social media influencer and activist, Joshua Buernortey Boye-Doe, known popularly as KalyJay, has slammed the government over poor conditions in the health sector.

He claimed a hospital in his hometown has not been provided with an ambulance to help convey emergencies either from home to the facility or from there to referral facilities.

In all of this, what makes him angrier is the fact that the chair the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sits on at events, is assigned a V8 and a driver everywhere he goes.

"Where I come from, some hospitals don't have ambulances, but there is a chair that has its own V8 and driver. If I speak right now, people will say I don't respect," he wrote.

Scores of Ghanaians have been complaining that assigning a whole vehicle for just a chair is a waste of money and the country’s scarce resources.

Already, there have been criticisms about the number of vehicles that follow the presidential convoy.