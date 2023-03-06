UW/R: Bahass Foundation prepares terminally ill persons to celebrate Ghana's 66th Independence

As the curtain is drawn for another independent day Celebration, students are rehearsing, security forces are practicing acrobatics, and political leaders are writing their scripts.

The media is promoting the event, and diplomats and world leaders are arriving in the country, to mark Ghana’s 66th independent day celebration.

The Bahass Foundation, a leading brand that cares for the terminally ill, is incredibly creating an opportunity for mental health patients to be part of Ghana’s 66th Independence Day celebrations. The Foundation's chairman, Elliasu Baba Yussif (Chairman Bahass), a development consultant, Mr. Tahiru Lukman [Prof], and some volunteers took some of the terminally ill to be shaved, bathed, and clothed.

The terminally ill were given hot meals before being transported to Jubilee Park, Wa for match pass rehearsal. The Bahass Foundation's ability to provide quality care to the terminally ill is hampered by a lack of adequate bathrooms and mental homes.

The Foundation's One Bag of Cement initiative continues to raise resources for the Mental Home Project in Wa. In a refreshing moment, one of the mentally ill patients had this to say to Chairman Bahass. ‘‘You must visit your parents and family and blame them for not taking care of us".

Terminally ill people and the Bahass Foundation will be featured in the Jubilee Park grounds in Wa, Ghana's Upper West Region, on March 6, 2023.