Add value to yourself — GUPS General Secretary advises upcoming media practitioners

The Students' Representative Council of the Multimedia Institute of Ghana, Kumasi campus has held its annual SRC week celebration to celebrate the achievements of some outstanding students and individuals under the theme “Learning through Edutainment”.

Special guest of honor, Hon Eric Murphy Asare in his speech said students should inculcate the habit of adding value to their brand and skills as the industry is choked.

According to the general secretary of the Ghana Union of Professional students (GUPS), industry players including practicing students need extra profession as a backbone to support their career in journalism.

“Journalists are the mouthpiece of the voiceless but, unfortunately, they can’t fight for themselves, which has resulted in journalists taking bribes and killing stories that need public attention and consumption."

Honorable Murphy said, if journalists can add value to their profession the public purse will be protected since they will bring to bare the corrupt activities of government.

“We are vulnerable, we are not paid and treated well, it's the reason some go for bribes but if we can turn the table around and have an extra source of income without being the liability of our paymasters, we will bring corrupt leaders to face the law, and expose their corrupt deeds,” he said.

He advises practicing students of the noble profession to start right from scratch and add value to their skill set.

“As students, let’s start from here and add value, get extra work attached to our passion, and not look up to the government or corrupt officials for our daily bread, this way, we will become patriotic citizens”.

The former SRC president of IBM&J lauded the Patrick Addy’s-led SRC administration for excellence in leadership and asked that they set high moral standards for the students to follow.

Admitting that all work and no play make jack a dull boy however was quick to add that all play without hard work makes jack corrupt since they become a liability to the country.