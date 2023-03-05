Murdered Ashalaja Oship buried

Thousands of mourners on March 4, 2023 thronged the funeral and burial ceremony of the late Joshua Nii Tettey Lartey to mourn with the family.

The 42-year-old Oship of Ashalaja was murdered in cold blood on March 6, 2022 at three junction near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region by unknown gunmen.

The ceremony spearheaded by the head of family and the principal elders of Akwaanor Royal Family of Ashalaja was held at the family house, Ashalaja after which the mortal remains of the late Oship was taken to the Royal cemetery for burial.

Mourners including family members, fellow traditional rulers and the Management of Sisamba Empire could not control their tears as they paid their last respect to the late Ashalaja Oship.

In a tribute from the family, the late Joshua Nii Tettey Lartey was described as a respectful, peace maker who loved everyone. He was eulogized for his efforts and hardwork in bringing the family together.

Management and staff of Sisamba Empire Company Limited led by the Greater Accra Moshie Yadiga Chief, Naaba Ramia who doubles as the development Chief of Sapeiman and the Zongo Chief of Manhea, Sarki Abdul Kadir Ahmed Abdul Kadir, Nii Kofi Akrashie II, Oshie Mantse, Alhaji Ali Sisey, Greater Accra Peace Ambassador extended their heartfelt condolences on behalf of all the staff of the company to the family of the late Oship Joshua Nii Tettey Lartey and Augustina Naa Ajeley Lartey who died few months after the death of her brother Oship.

The Greater Accra Moshie Yadiga Chief and Chief Executive Officer of Sisamba Empire added his voice to the call by many Ghanaians who are seeking for justice for the late Oship and further call on the state to fast track all murder cases to bring the perpetrators to book.