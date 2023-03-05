GH¢75,000 Hajj fare irrational – Suhuyini

05.03.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini is calling on government to review the cost of transporting Ghanaian Hajj pilgrimages to Mecca.

He explains that the charge as announced by the Ghana Hajj Board is the highest in the sub-region and will prevent some members of the Muslim community from honouring their religious obligations.

Mr. Suhuyini says the new charges are astronomical, considering the economic plight that has bedeviled the country.

“I am terribly disappointed at the fair that has been announced, it is simply unacceptable. Not only is it the highest in the sub-region so far, but how can we at this time, and in this economy peg the fair at GH¢ 75,000 in this economy.”

“Some people think this is luxury, it is not, it is one of the 5 pillars of Islam which Muslims are mandated to observe.”

The Ghana Hajj Board has announced that prospective pilgrims to Mecca this year will pay $6,500, which translates to GH₵7,500 each.

—Citi Newsroom