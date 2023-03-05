U/E/R: FMNR project for women empowerment in Nabdam District

A two-year Farmer Managed Natural Regeneration (FMNR), a project for women’s empowerment and livelihoods project (FMNR4WELIP), has been piloted in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region.

The two-year pilot project is being funded by Awaken Trees Foundation, (ATF) of Australia to be implemented in Dasang and Kparaboug communities in the Kontintabig Electoral area of the Sakote area council.

The project aims at safeguarding and enhancing women’s land-based livelihoods through the sustainable use of natural resources using the FMNR technique. The project is in line with FONAR and Awaken Trees Foundation’s efforts to restore degraded lands and promote sustainable use of natural resources to improve the well-being of people using the low-cost and community-led FMNR approach.

This is in fulfillment of the policies and programs of the Ministries of Lands and Natural Resources and Food and Agriculture goals to restore degraded lands to improve soil fertility for food security and reduce rural poverty.

In an interview with Modern Ghana News at Nabdam District, the Executive Director of FONAR, Sumaila Seidu Saaka explained that the purpose of the project is to work with the people in the communities, incorporate trees into their community and farmlands, regenerate the lands by improving the soil fertility.

Mr Saaka added that, the practice of FMAR will give communities and individual farmers sustainable sources of fuel wood fodder for their animals. He stated that the rate at which trees are felled for charcoal was alarming yet the rate of planting tree seedlings and maturing them to grow in the northern sector is nothing to write home about vis a vie the cost involved.

Mr. Saaka further indicated that the relevance of Farmer Managed Natural Regeneration (FMNR) in the various communities in the northern sector and for that matter, Ghana as a whole, cannot be underestimated.

He cited, for instance, the Boabab, Tamrine, and Dawadawa among others are known and maintained by farmers and community members. The Executive Director said that FMNR will implement the project in partnership with the decentralized department of the Nabdam District Assembly and local communities.