We don't have LGBTQ+ in our curriculum — NaCCA explains

Director-General of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Prof Edward Appiah, has assured the National House of the Chiefs that there is not an iota of LGBTQ+ in the education curriculum the council was developing.

Speaking at the National House of Chiefs meeting on Friday, March 3, 2023, to engage them on the Secondary Education Curriculum Development, the Dierctor-General said the curriculum is focused on the nation's culture, not the Western culture.

Nananom had earlier raised some concerns about the LGBTQ+ controversy when Prof Appiah appeared before the House to engage them on the new curriculum.

Responding to them, he said: "You can be assured that that will not feature in our curriculum."

Source: Classfmonline.com