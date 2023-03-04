Pneumonia, HIV/AIDS, Cardiac Arrest among ten top causes of death at Akatsi

HIV/AIDS, Pneumonia, Cardiac Arrest, and some seven other diseases have been recorded as the ten top causes of death at the Akatsi Municipal Hospital for the 2022 year under review.

The rest included; liver disease, tuberculosis, respiratory failure, Pulmonary oedema, encephalopathy, cerebral vascular accident (CVA), and diabetes mellitus.

This was revealed by the information desk of the Hospital during an annual health review workshop hosted by the Akatsi South Municipal Health Directorate.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the exercise, Mr Pascal Ayivor, the Health Information Officer of the hospital stated that out of the ten diseases, CVA, Pneumonia, and Cardiac Arrest have recorded 7 deaths each in 2022.

The rest were HIV/AIDS- three, Encephalopathy- three, Tuberculosis -two, Liver disease- two, Diabetes -two, and Respiratory failure -two.

However, seven HIV/AIDS related deaths were also registered in 2021 with Pneumonia leading the chart with 9 deaths.

On some achievements, the hospital saw some decline in Fresh Still Birth from 0.6 to 0.0 per 1000 live births, Zero under Five Malaria deaths, Zero Maternal deaths, and Zero Neonatal deaths for the year under review.

There were also outreach programmes conducted by the Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat, and Dental clinics of the hospital.

Several challenges, according to management of the hospital, must be attended to for enhanced healthcare delivery.

Mr Ayivor mentioned lack of staff accommodation, inadequate medical equipment, inadequate office accommodation, indebtedness to suppliers, delay in claims payment by National Health Insurance Authority, and the abandoned hospital project as some of the challenges confronting them.

GNA