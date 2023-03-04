No one believes Mahama will scrap ex-gratia except NDC members - NPP's Sylvester Tetteh

MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro Constituency, Sylvester Tetteh is the latest to accuse John Dramani Mahama of merely bluffing when he says he will scrap ex-gratia payment when he becomes President.

Speaking at the launch of his campaign at Cedi Auditorium at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho, in the Volta Region on Thursday, March 2, the former President promised that his next administration will take steps to stop the payment of exgratia.

“The payment of ex-gratia to members of the executive will be scrapped. The necessary Constitutional steps to take this will start in earnest in 2025. We will also persuade members of the other arms of government to accept its removal,” John Dramani Mahama said.

Since the pronouncement, exgratia has become topical in both mainstream and social media.

Speaking to Joy News on the matter today, Sylvester Tetteh argued that Mahama lacks the track record to convince any Ghanaian that he means what he said.

In his view, the only people who will believe his promise are members of the opposition NDC.

“No one believes President Mahama except for members of the NDC. He cannot convince any Ghanaian that he can stop the payment of ex-gratia,” the Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro said.

Sylvester Tetteh continued, “He is enjoying the entitlements of an ex-president. He should surrender them first.”

Speaking on the same platform, Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga shared that he is optimistic the payment of exgratia can be addressed in the next NDC government.

He argued that it is easier to deal with the ex-gratia issue either by amending the law or reducing the government size.