Christian Atsu’s funeral set for March 17 at State House

The final funeral ceremony of the late Black Star player Christian Atsu will be held on March 17.

According to his family, the funeral rites will take place at the forecourt of the statehouse.

This was made known at the one-week celebration which is being held at the Adjiringanor Astro Turf in Accra.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Yussif has assured of the government’s commitment to ensuring the late Ghanaian footballer gets a befitting funeral.

“Government has taken all the cost of the one-week celebration. The funeral will be a state funeral. Government will take the cost of that as well because of the late footballer’s contribution to Ghana’s football. ”

“Aside from that, the way and manner in which our brother died was devastating and this is the time for us all to come together to give him a befitting funeral.”

The footballer died in a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

Atsu's lifeless body was retrieved from the wreckage in Turkey after an 11-storey building collapsed on him and others. His body was brought to Ghana on Sunday, February 19, 2023, from Turkey.

By Citi Newsroom