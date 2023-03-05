VIDEO: Otumfuo joins Bawumia to commission Kumasi Central Mosque

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II today joined Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to commission the reconstructed Kumasi Central Mosque.

The renovation and refurbishment of the Mosque, which is now one of the most modern edifices in Kumasi, was solely financed by the Vice President in fulfilment of a promise he made to the Muslim community in the Ashanti region.

The Kumasi Central Mosque is now the biggest and spacious Mosque in the whole of the Ashanti region with a seating capacity of 7,000 congregants with 30 underground washrooms.

It is fully air-conditioned with 100 capacity ablution centre and 11 furnished offices.

Additionally, it has a 500-capacity conference hall, two-bedroom apartment, among other electrical fittings.

