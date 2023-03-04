Voter Registration: If the EC is able to detect and delete minors then guarantor system is not a threat - Ayariga

Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga

04.03.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has urged the Electoral Commission to reconsider its stance on the use of the Ghana Card for Voter Registration.

The EC as reported throughout the week has presented a new Constitutional Instrument (CI) to Parliament that will rely only on the Ghana Card for Voter Registration.

When EC Chairperson Jean Mensa went before Parliament during the week, she explained that the move is to ensure minors and foreigners do not find any way to register to vote during elections in the country.

With a plan to abolish the guarantor system, she said elections in the country will become more credible.

Speaking on the Key Points programme on TV3 on Saturday, March 4, Mahama Ayariga stressed the need for the EC to soften its stance on the matter.

In his view, the EC should not abolish the guarantor system after admitting that it already has a system that is able to detect and delete the names of minors and foreigners who register to vote.

“The electoral commissioner is saying the main issue is the guarantor system. The clear fact that they detected minor persons and deleted them means the system works so there’s no threat to the voter’s register,” the Bawku Central MP shared.

Mahama Ayariga continued, “I expect that you will have a very meticulous view of your own work. I don’t understand this argument about the guarantor system.”

This is the view of the Minority in Parliament who argue that abolishing the guarantor system will disenfranchise over 3.5 million Ghanaians.

The Minority has vowed to reject the new CI presented to Parliament by the Electoral Commission although it has the support of the Majority.