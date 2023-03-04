My administration will ensure there is tolerance for criticism, conducive atmosphere for media to work – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has promised that when given another chance to serve, he will ensure the media works without fear of threats and possible assassination.

The leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said this during his campaign launch for the party’s presidential primaries on Thursday, March 2.

According to him, he will ensure his administration is tolerant to allow for criticism from Ghanaians.

“I shall re-introduce the hallmark of my previous administration - tolerance for criticism and the creation of a conducive atmosphere for the media to do its work without the fear of threats, harassment, and possible assassination,” John Dramani Mahama said during his campaign launch.

With a promise to fight corruption in government, the NDC flagbearer hopeful assured that he will allow anti-corruption institutions to work without inference.

“The anti-corruption institutions will be given unfettered access to do their work. The days of the infamous clearing agents will be well and truly over.

“Institutions of the state will be allowed to work independently without interference,” John Dramani Mahama said.

After launching his campaign, the former President has now commenced engagement with delegates to convince them to vote for him when the NDC holds its Presidential primaries later this year in May.