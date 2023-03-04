Close down schools in Bawku, redistribute students – Former GES Director General

A former Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Charles Aheto-Tsegah has called for the closure of schools in the Bawku Municipality following the unending chieftaincy conflict in the area which has resulted in the loss of several lives, injuries to others and destruction of properties.

He made the call on the back of reports that students offered admission to schools in Bawku have turned down the offer .

Sharing his thoughts on the report, the former educationist said the time has come for the government and educational authorities in the area to take drastic and lasting measures to ensure the situation is resolved once and for all.

Making the suggestion to Selorm Adonoo on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Aheto-Tsegah said “no one can tell to what extent the conflict will go, and it has put peoples’ children in danger, so it is better the authorities ensure adequate security measures are put in place to ensure the safety of these students.”

Asked what he thinks of convincing students of schools in the area to report to campus and putting some security measures in place, Mr. Aheto-Tsegah intimated that “the system shouldn’t force students to go to the place because we don’t know when hooligans will enter there and do anything to the students and authorities in the schools.”

“This a good opportunity for the government to close down the schools in Bawku and redistribute the students into other schools so that they can continue their education,” he stressed.

The Free SHS Secretariat in the Upper East Region disclosed the disturbing situation during a media interaction and said the Secretariat was working on providing counselling services for students that were placed in schools in the area.

—citinewsroom