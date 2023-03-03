Akufo-Addo nominates Titus-Glover as MD for Volta Aluminum Company Ltd

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has initiated the process to give Volta Aluminum Company Ltd a new Managing Director after recent agitation by staff.

In a letter to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, it said the President has nominated Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover as the new Managing Director for the Volta Aluminum Company.

“The President has nominated Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover (Hon.) for appointment as Managing Director of Volta Aluminium Company Limited (the 'Company"),” part of a letter from the Presidency signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante who is Secretary to the President said.

Upon receipt of the letter, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor has been urged to take the necessary steps to complete the processes for the appointment.

“Kindly take the necessary steps to regularise the said appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) and the constitution of the Company,” the letter from the Presidency concluded.

Below is a copy of the letter: