EC insisting on Ghana Card for Voter Registration to disenfranchise NDC voters – Mahama

Former President, Joh Dramani Mahama says he cannot fathom why the Electoral Commission (EC) is insisting on relying on only the Ghana Card for Voter Registration.

According to him, it appears the EC wants to disenfranchise a lot of people who will be voting for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.

“They know what they want to do. That is why they are insisting only on Ghana Card. Because then they can disenfranchise a lot of our people, they can do what they call voter suppression.

“What they do is, for where they have strongholds they will make sure that more people have the Ghana Card and where they don’t have strongholds they will frustrate you and make sure you don’t have a card,” John Dramani Mahama opined while engaging delegates in Ketu on Friday, March 3.

The flagbearer hopeful of the NDC further argued, “You go to the district offices here in Volta region, every day after giving fifteen people their card they will tell you that the system is down, every day the system is down in Volta region, that is what we call voter suppression.”

In his view, people who want to write their names in the Voter Register should be able to rely on the guarantor system to do so.

Shocked that the EC is refusing to listen to arguments made by Minority Members of Parliament, Mahama quizzed, “Even the Ghana Card itself allows guarantors, if you don’t have a passport and a birth certificate, two people can guarantee for you to have Ghana Card that you are a Ghanaian. So if Ghana Card is using a guarantor system, how come voters register can’t use a guarantor system?”