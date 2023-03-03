2024 election: If your math is not good forget about being a polling agent for NDC – Mahama

Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has warned party followers who are not sound in arithmetic, a branch of mathematics that deals with numbers not to venture to serve as polling agents in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the NDC will focus on selecting the best polling agents for the party instead of giving the job to people simply because they are followers and have worked for the party.

“The next point I want to make is about polling agents. Our basis for selecting polling agents should not be who came to the party first. It should be who can do the job for us.

“Today, the election is not the kind of election it used to be in the past. Today, you need somebody who is educated to sit at the polling station, somebody who can work arithmetic, if you can’t work arithmetic you are no use to us in the polling station because you should be able to look at the figures and, make sure that the figures are exactly what was counted in the ballot box. You should be able to compare the number on the biometric machine and make sure that that number is the same as the number of ballot papers in the ballot box,” John Dramani Mahama said.

He was speaking to delegates of the party in Ketu North on Friday, March 3, as part of his campaign to be voted flagbearer of the NDC.

The former President added, “If you are a chairman and you can’t work arithmetic or an executive and you can’t qualify to be a polling agent you have children who are in university, you have children who are in training colleges, bring them and let us train them and on that day let them go and sit there for us and do the job so that we can win the election.”

Meanwhile, John Dramani Mahama has promised Ghanaians that he will serve as the President the country needs to address the economic crisis when given the chance to be President at the end of the 2024 general elections.