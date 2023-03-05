Study Abroad Conference to provide opportunities for UniMAC Students

The External Affairs Commission of the SRC of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) GIJ chapter in collaboration with Intake Ghana, is set to organize a Study Abroad Conference on Tuesday, March 21, to provide students with opportunities to learn about various study abroad options and connect with professionals in the field.

The conference, which will take place at the auditorium of GIJ North Dzorwulu campus, will include a keynote address, panel discussions, a fair, and a networking event.

The event is designed to provide students with information about study abroad programs and the various options.

The keynote speaker, who will be announced soon, is expected to provide valuable insights and advice for students interested in studying abroad.

The panel discussions will feature representatives from various study abroad programs and organizations, covering topics such as funding opportunities, academic credit, and health and safety while abroad.

The fair will provide students with the opportunity to meet with representatives from different study abroad programs and universities, ask questions, and gather more detailed information about the programs.

The networking event, which will take place immediately after the summit will give students the opportunity to connect with each other and professionals in the field.

The External Affairs Commission and Intake Ghana have been working together to promote the conference to students through various channels, including social media, the university website, and bulletin boards.

The event is expected to attract a large number of students interested in studying abroad and exploring different options.

"We are excited to partner with Intake Ghana to organize this Study Abroad Conference for students at UniMAC,” said Osman Abubakari-Sadiq, External Affairs Commissioner of UniMAC-GIJ SRC.

He added, "We believe that this event will provide students with valuable information about different study abroad options and help them make informed decisions about their future."

Students interested in attending the conference are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot. The event promises to be an informative and enriching experience for all attendees.