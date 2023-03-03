Mahama increased his exgratia and that of his wife; he should be ashamed – Owusu Bempah

Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah has hit out at John Dramani Mahama after he revealed plans to cancel the payment of exgratia.

At his campaign launch in the Volta Region on Thursday, March 2, the former President said he will scrap payment of exgratia when he becomes President again.

“The payment of ex gratia to members of the executive will be scrapped.

“The necessary constitutional steps to take this will start in earnest in 2025. We will also persuade members of the other arms of government to accept its removal,” John Dramani Mahama indicated.

Speaking to TV3 on the matter, Ernest Owusu Bempah stressed that the former President should be ashamed of himself.

According to him, if John Dramani Mahama wants to be taken seriously, he should return the exgratia he has taken since he left office.

“John Mahama is consistently inconsistent and he has no shame to be telling Ghanaians about the exgratia. He is the only President since independence or the only politician since independence who has taken exgratia more than any other body in Ghanaian politics since independence, John Dramani Mahama.

“As Deputy Ministry, Cabinet Minister, MP, to Vice President to President he has taken exgratia more than anyone. As a former president, he is even taking exgratia. He is the first president who increased his ex gratia and that of his wife. He should return all the exgratia that he has taken,” Ernest Owusu Bempah said.

This view is shared by many who have expressed doubt about the ability of John Dramani Mahama to scrap exgratia.

Some who have welcomed the idea insist that the ex-president must show commitment by returning his exgratia.