Ga Traditional Council kicks against 'unauthorised' construction of Kayayei Hostel

The Ga Traditional Council has opposed the construction of the hostel for head porters (Kayayei) at Agbogbloshie in Accra Central.

As part of the fulfillment of a campaign promise the governing New Patrityoci Party (NPP0 started building the hotel in Accra.

But in a statement signed by King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, the Council said in that any person or group that wish to proceed with the hostel project for “Kayayei”, should seek a new site outside the city.

“The Ga Traditional Council under the leadership of its President, Ga Mantse and the people of The Ga State, remain vehemently opposed to this Project,” the statement said.

