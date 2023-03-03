Ghana Mineworkers' Union vows to fight Sunon Asogli over unfair dismissal of workers

The Ghana Mineworkers' Union has issued a press release expressing concern over the dismissal of some workers of Sunon Asogli over their decision to become members of the union.

In its release, the Union accused Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited of economically, emotionally, physically, and psychologically assaulting the workers in question on March 2, when it hounded them out of their workplaces in broad daylight for the only offense of deciding to exercise their inalienable right to freedom guaranteed under the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana as well as the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651).

The affected workers whose contracts have been terminated by Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited include the Branch Union Secretary, Assistant Secretary, and Chairperson, as well as many other workers.

It follows the decision by over 68 workers of the Company to join the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union (TUC) way back in February 2021.

The Union and the workers went through the necessary legal processes to acquire a Collective Bargaining Certificate that empowers the Union to represent and negotiate with the Company on behalf of the workers.

Attempts by the Ghana Mineworkers' Union to negotiate on behalf of the workers of Sunon Asogli Power did not sit well with the company leading to the termination of the contracts of the Branch Union Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Chairperson, and many others.

In a press release from the Ghana Mineworkers' Union stated, “For the record, the workers have not committed any crime and not broken any Company rule but decided to join a trade union as by law established. The Union remains resolute and law abiding at this stage as it has brought the unfolding gross and naked abuses that touches the core of our fundamental human rights to the attention of state authorities and some persons associated with the company.”

Its General Secretary Abdul-Moomin Gbana stresses that it hopes the issue would be resolved within three (3) days in keeping with Section 162 (1) of the Labour Act (2003 Act 651) to avoid any further escalation with unpredictable consequences.

3rd March 2023

PRESS RELEASE

SUNON ASOGLI WORKERS UNIONIZATION: DISREGARD FOR THE FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS OF WORKERS, COMPANY THREATS, INTERFERENCE, UNFAIR TERMINATION AND DISRESPECT TO NATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

Three days from today will be the 66th birth day of Ghana but quite coincidentally it was the same year that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the founder of modern Ghana who told us how neo-colonialism was going to take over Ghana and render it powerless against the surrogates of colonial and imperialist interests all in the name of globalization, international investments and multinationalism was to happen.

March 2, 2023 is one such dark and sad day when the workers of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited have been economically, emotionally, physically and psychologically assaulted and hounded out of their workplaces in broad day light for the only offense of deciding to exercise their inalienable right to freedom of association and collective bargaining guaranteed under the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana as well as the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651).

Background to this unfortunate situation is that, over 68 workers of the Company took the decision to join the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union (TUC) way back in February 2021. The Union and the workers went through the necessary legal processes to acquire a Collective Bargaining Certificate that empowers the Union to represent and negotiate with the Company on behalf of the workers. The Company through its lawyers Fugah and Company right from the outset demanded to know the names of the workers as a condition for the recognition of the Collective Bargaining Certificate issued by the Labour Department.

The issue ended at the National Labour Commission and the Commission on two occasions Directed and Ruled that the names of the workers did not arise at this stage and that the Certificate was properly and legally acquired so the Company should comply and enter negotiations with the Union. The Company and its lawyers disregarded the decisions of the Commission with careless impunity and since then never responded to any correspondence from the Union.

The Union on the bases of the Commission’s Ruling and in accordance with the Labour Act, wrote in January 2023 to the Company inviting it to enter negotiations with it and also in February 2023 the Union wrote to the Company with the list of unionized workers requesting for the deduction of monthly subscriptions and payment of same to the Union. In a rather shocking response, the Company refused to comply with the request of the Union citing concerns over the Bargaining Certificate, a matter which was long-settled by the National Labour Commission.

Based on the Company’s intransigence and blatant refusal to comply with sections 102 and 111 of the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651) as well as its refusal to respond to any correspondence from the Union, a notice of intention to embark on strike was served by the Union on both the Company and the National Labour Commission.

The National Labour Commission summoned the Parties to appear before it on March 1, 2023 given the essential nature of the Company’s operations. The Company, typical of its disregard for national institutions failed to appear before the Commission but got its lawyers to send a note to the Commission indicating their unavailability because they were appearing before another high court. Meanwhile, the Union had gotten evidence of query letters being issued to its members who were all off duty and had attended a short meeting at the instance of the Union on Friday February 13, 2023 after work (5:30pm) in a public space close to the Company’s gate to fraternize and also inform them of an impending election of their leaders at the enterprise level. This development was also brought to the attention of the Commission.

Following the absence of the Company the Commission rescheduled the hearing to March 8, 2023 but directed both parties to “stay all ongoing and/or any intended action(s)”. The actions the Commission referred to were “intended strike by the Complainant Union, the issuance of queries and the request for responses to same by the Respondent Management, including any other action(s) that may be directly or indirectly related to the issue(s) in dispute”. This notwithstanding, the Company without regard to the authority of the National Labour Commission, on March 2, 2023, a day after the Commission’s directive terminated the employment of the Branch Union Secretary, Assistant Secretary and the Chairperson for the reason that they have joined a trade union, and have been elected to lead workers at the enterprise level.

For the record, the workers have not committed any crime and not broken any Company rule but decided to join a trade union as by law established. The Union remains resolute and law abiding at this stage as it has brought the unfolding gross and naked abuses that touches the core of our fundamental human rights to the attention of state authorities and some persons associated with the company viz:

The Hon. Minister, Ministry of Energy, Accra

The Hon. Minister, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Accra

Executive Secretary, National Labour Commission

Ag. Chief Labour Officer, Labour Department

The Executive Secretary, Energy Commission Ghana.

The Ambassador, Chinese Embassy, Accra

The Hon. Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana.

General Secretary, International Trades Union Confederation, Lome – Togo

The Secretary General, Trades Union Congress (Ghana)

His Royal Majesty, Togbe Afede IV

It is our hope that the issue would be resolved within three (3) days in keeping with Section 162 (1) of the Labour Act (2003 Act 651) to avoid any further escalation with unpredictable consequences.