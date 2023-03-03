NPP has given Ghanaians rubbish governance; they must be kicked out in 2024 – Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of poorly governing the country in the last six years.

According to him, Ghanaians must reject the ‘rubbish governance’ of the party and kick the NPP out in the 2024 general elections.

He is of the view that the middle class should especially know this and help boot out the NPP government in 2024.

“If the middle class do not clearly see that the NPP must be thrown out for this rubbish governance which has led to the expropriation of their money locked up in bonds, then they are the problem, not the NDC,” Felix Kwakye Ofosu said in a post on Twitter.

This follows the concern that although ex-President John Dramani Mahama had a good message for Ghanaians during the launch of his campaign, it may be difficult for him to convince the middle class.

The leading member of the NDC on Thursday, March 3, formally launched his presidential campaign.

He is reportedly leading the race of the NDC Presidential polls ahead of the party’s primaries in May.

In the next few weeks, he will be touring parts of the country to campaign to delegates to vote for him to become the flagbearer of the largest opposition party.

During the launch of the campaign, he promised to run a government of action and not a government of slogans when he becomes Ghana's President after the 2024 general elections.