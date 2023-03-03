Voter Registration: Without consensus on implementation of CI our peace will be threatened – Prof. Gyampo

Prof. Ransford Gyampo

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has stressed that it is important stakeholders are engaged before the new Constitutional Instrument (CI) presented to Parliament by the Electoral Commission is adopted.

Under the new CI, the EC is seeking approval from Parliament to make the Ghana Card the sole source of identification for Voter Registration.

This week when the idea was discussed in Parliament, it was wholesomely rejected by the Minority in Parliament.

Sharing his thoughts on the matter, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has expressed concern, arguing that the peace of the country will come under threat if the CI is implemented without consensus.

“Without consensus on the implementation of this CI, our peace would be threatened,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said while adding, “Any head of independent institution who doesn’t appreciate the need to safeguard Ghana’s peace is not worth his/her salt to be in office. Arise, Ghanaians.”

The Electoral Commission and the NIA have been under fire in the last few days where the planned use of the Ghana Card for Voter Registration has been heavily discussed.

Although the Majority in Parliament has welcomed the idea, the Minority in Parliament has vowed to reject it, insisting that it has the potential to deny some Ghanaians the chance to vote in the next general election.

Meanwhile, the NIA has assured that it will work to ensure eligible Ghanaians are registered for the Ghana Card.