Scrapping ex-gratia will be very difficult — Lawyer

Law lecturer Justice Abdulai has cautioned Ghanaians to be “measured” in their hope about promises by any politician to scrap ex gratia as entrenched in the 1992 Constitution.

Also a legal practitioner, Mr Abdulai said any president who promises to scrap ex gratia for Article 71 officeholders will find the process very cumbersome.

“Scrapping ex gratia will be very difficult,” he said in an interview with Media General‘s Noble Crosby Annan on Thursday, March 2.

This comes in the wake of the promise by former President John Dramani Mahama that he will scrap ex gratia when he gets the nod to lead this country again.

“The payment of ex gratia to members of the executive will be scrapped,” Mr Dramani Mahama announced when he launched his bid to be 2024 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“The necessary constitutional steps to take this will start in earnest in 2025. We will also persuade members of the other arms of government to accept its removal,” he assured.

But Mr Abdulai, who lectures at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), said the emoluments of persons entitled for ex gratia are not determined by a President but by the constitution.

“This is not a decision that is made by Parliament,” he added.

He said before an amendment is made, the entire constitution may need to be reviewed.

“For all of us who have hope, we should be measured in our hope,” he cautioned.

Mr Abdulai said a referendum will, for instance, need to be conducted to have this changed and so the scrapping will not rest with one president but “the entirety of Ghanaians will have to come together”.

