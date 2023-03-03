Muslim pilgrims to cough GHS75,000 for 2023 Hajj

The Ghana Hajj Board has pegged this year’s Hajj pilgrim at GHS75,000.

The deadline for this year’s fee is 30th April 2023.

The Board in a statement told prospective pilgrims that the cedi equivalent of GHS75,000 remains in force until 31st March 2023.

It added it may change afterwards based on prevailing exchange rate of the USD after March ending.

Prospective pilgrims have, therefore, been encouraged to pay early through any of the 42 accredited agents nationwide in order to secure their slots.