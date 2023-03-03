We can’t go back to registration centres to give people their Ghana cards, they have to come for it — NIA

Prof. Ken Attafuah, Executive Secretary, of the National Identification Authority (NIA) has told citizens who may be waiting to receive their Ghana card at the registration centres to come for them at their offices.

Prof. Attafuah noted that his outfit cannot go back to every centre to distribute the cards but can only notify them via text message for collection.

The NIA expect the owners of the already printed card to visit their offices for them once they receive the text message.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ Upfront show, the NIA boss stated, “NIA as an institution doesn't have the wherewithal to go back to the places of registration to give back cards to people. What we can do is send text messages to ask people to come for their cards.”

He continued, “These people got registered at our district offices so they know where to go when the cards are ready for collection.”

He explained that, unlike the mass registration exercise, the NIA will no more establish additional centres but will be registering people at their offices.

“We are not operating registration centres anywhere. We are operating from our regional and district centres,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has proposed to use the Ghana card as the sole requirement for voter registration.

The Commission added that doing so without a guarantor system will also ensure a credible voter register for free and fair elections.