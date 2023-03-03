Why are you now speaking for the EC; are you the ones bringing the C.I? – Mahama Ayariga quizzes Majority Leader

Mahama Ayariga, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, is asking why the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu is suddenly organizing press conferences in defence of the Electoral Commission over its new proposed C.I.

He doesn’t understand why the Majority Caucus in parliament will make it seem like making Ghana card the sole document for voter registration is the only thing they are interested in than focusing on restoring the ailing economy.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ Upfront, Mr. Ayariga averred that the Minority Caucus will see to it that the right thing is done.

“We all want the good of the country so if anything good is coming, we will all push for it. The EC is not the government so I don't understand why the majority Leader is speaking for the EC,” he said.

He added, “The Majority side should distance themselves from this and allow the relevant authority to do their work. They are not the ones bringing the C.I.”

Meanwhile, the minority in Parliament has been defending its position on the grounds that the action only seeks to disenfranchise over 3 million Ghanaians who are of voting age but do not have Ghana cards.

They have proposed that a guarantor system needs to be added so that people with no Ghana card will have the opportunity to be registered.

But, speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, February 28, the EC boss, Jean Mensa explained that the guarantor system gives way for minors and foreigners to be registered.

She also stressed that the new C.I., if approved by Parliament, will help secure a credible register.