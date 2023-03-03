Things must change else Ghana might die in the next 20 years — Dr Wereko-Brobby laments

Dr. Charles Wereko Brobbey, a staunch member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has waded into the current happenings in the country, particularly how things are being managed by the government.

He noted that it will be disastrous for the country if things are not done correctly.

Speaking with a broadcaster, Lexis Bill on Joy FM’s personality profile, the former Volta River Authority CEO said Ghana risk collapsing if the right things are not done immediately.

Dr. Wereko-Brobby asserted that his peers were very proud of Ghana during their time as youths but that has never been the case anymore as almost everyone he engaged has lost hope in the once cherished country.

“My biggest fear is that If we do not change course the country might die in 20 years,” he said.

“Growing up, being a Ghanaian was a great source of pride,” he noted.

He advised the youths not to give up on the country but rise and hold public office holders to account and perform better.

“My biggest regret for me is failing to retain the human capacity we train. My advice to the youth is to hold public officers to account,” said the man also known as Tarzan.