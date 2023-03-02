‘Africa must embrace gender equity through innovations and technology’ – AHOY

Advancing and Harnessing Opportunities for the Youth (AHOY), an African youth development organisation, is calling on opinion leaders to ensure gender equity.

The youth development group averred that there is an urgent need for the continent to empower women through innovations and technology.

On the score, AHOY headlines radio discussions ahead of International Women’s Day dubbed "DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality," bringing together SRC Women's Commissioners and campus-based gender groups.

The discussions run for two weeks, commencing February 26, on some selected radio stations in the nation’s capital, Accra.

AHOY will also organise a Twitter Space live discussion on "the dangers women face in the digital space, particularly online gender-based violence."

The virtual event will be hosted on @ahoyafrica Twitter Space on Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m. and will feature panellists such as Genevieve Partington, the Country Director for Amnesty International; Jennifer De-Graft Ninson, the Social Inclusion Lead for Ahoy; and Thelma Hayford, the Gender Adviser for Oxfam Ghana, as moderator.

It is through this impulse that AHOY launched an essay competition to empower young women and promote gender equality through technology.

The competition, open to female students in Ghanaian tertiary institutions, requires participants to submit essays of no more than 1500 words on the topic, "How can technology be used to empower and create equal opportunities for young women?"

The competition, which runs from February 23, will award prizes to the top three winners, including laptops, MiFi devices, and data subscriptions. The winners will be announced and awarded on International Women's Day, March 8.

Female tertiary institution students in Ghana who are 30 years old or younger and interested in participating in the essay competition can still scan the QR code on AHOY’s promotional materials for details and submit their entries to [email protected], including their full names and contact details.

Overall, AHOY's activities aim to celebrate International Women's Day by promoting gender equality and empowering women through technology.

AHOY (Advancing and Harnessing Opportunities for the Youth) is a call to action to engage, develop, and empower young Africans to build "the Africa we want" in the social, economic, and political spheres of life. Based in Accra, Ghana, but with a continental focus, its core principles are active advocacy, holistic development, an optimistic outlook, and youth-inspired work in Africa.