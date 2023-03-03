Parliament commiserates with Christian Atsu's family

The Parliament of Ghana has commiserated with the family of late Ghanaian international footballer and philanthropist, Christian Atsu Twasam who lost his life in the tragic 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck South-Eastern Turkey and Syria last month.

A delegation led by Chairman and Ranking Member of the Youth, Sports and Culture select committee of Parliament to the family house conveyed the commiseration on behalf of the Speaker and Parliament.

Chairman of the committee, Kwaku Agyenim-Boateng and Ranking Member of the Committee, Kobena Mensah Woyome signed the book of condolence on behalf of the delegation.

Mr Kwaku Agyenim-Boateng on behalf of the delegation expressed a heartfelt condolence of Parliament to the bereaved family and the nation for the loss of Atsu whom he said paid his due to the country.

According to him, the deceased football star made his life count by living a purpose-filled life through the sacrifices he made for the national team and his impactful charitable works.

He assured of Parliament’s readiness to assist the family when the need arises.

The delegation presented packs of mineral water and an undisclosed amount to the bereaved family.

The family thanked the parliamentary delegation for the visit.

Other members of the delegation include Member for Upper Denkyira North, Daniel Ohene Darko, Member for Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa, Alhassan Kobina Ghansah, Member for Cape Coast North, Dr Kwamena Mintah Nyarku, Member for Talensi, Benson Tongo (BT) Baba and Member for Akwatia, Henry Yiadom Boakye.

Christian Atsu was one of the victims of the over fifty thousand people estimated to have lost their lives in the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey on February 6, 2023.