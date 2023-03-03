Learn to cite and credit your sources - Blogger tell colleagues

Ghanaian blogger, writer, digital marketer, and social media executive, Boga Ali Hashim has called on his colleague bloggers and website administrators to "cite and give credit" to source(s) of content that they resurface on their blogs or websites.

The founder of HashimNews believes it is "unprofessional, unethical, and unfair" to copy someone's work without giving them the due credit for it as the "content author or source."

He made this assertion in a Facebook post. " I think it's high time, we (bloggers) and website admins begin to understand the fact that it's unprofessional, unethical, and unfair using another person’s thoughts or ideas that aren’t your own or reproducing someone's works in this instance, write-ups with no due credit.

"In addition, using someone's intellectual property without giving them credit may be considered a form of plagiarism, which is generally considered a violation of ethical norms and can be the basis for a claim of copyright infringement, depending on the situation. In some cases, using someone's intellectual property without giving credit may also be considered a form of unfair competition or misappropriation, which can be the basis for legal action. It's generally a good idea to give credit to the creators of intellectual property when you use their work, to avoid any potential legal or ethical issues.

"And as content writers, we must know how important it is to properly cite sources in our blogs. Not only does giving credit to the original author make them look good, but it also makes our blogs look more credible and adds validity to our statement.

"So, colleagues, whether we paraphrase or rewrite someone's work, we should cite and give credit to the originator."

This comes after the founder of Nydjlive.com and BTM Afrika, Mr. Ebenezer Donkor expressed his displeasure with DerrickManny EveryWhere of Enewsghana for reposting his article without giving him the due credit for it.

He wrote on Facebook "You pick a whole story word for word from www.nydjlive.com and decide to credit yourself as the originator of the content er? What kind of foolish practice is that? DerrickManny EveryWhere."