Marry her – Man risk being jailed for 10 years if he fails to marry a mad woman he slept with

A Zambian court has given a man an ultimatum: either be sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for sleeping with a mentally challenged woman four years ago or marry her.

The man, identified as Edwin Sakala, is said to have been arrested in March 2019, after residents exposed him for having a sexual affair with a mentally challenged woman in a town known as Masala, Zambia.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the man, who was 29 years old at the time, used to drag the woman into his apartment every night to have sex with her and then bring her out early in the morning thinking no one had noticed.

Speaking to the Zambian eagle, a source said, "The man has been dragging her into his apartment late nights and bringing her out early mornings."

Sakala was hooked after neighbours who had been suspecting him paid more attention to his movements and then caught him in the act.

Masala police arraigned him in court, and after 4 years of the case lingering, a judge found him guilty and convicted Sakala.