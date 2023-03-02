Akufo-Addo urges Bola Tinubu to deepen friendship between Ghana and Nigeria

02.03.2023 LISTEN

Ghana President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended a message of congratulations to the new Nigeria President, H.E Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged victorious after the tight polls in the West African country on Saturday, February 25.

In a statement today, President Akufo-Addo admonished President Bola Tinubu to work to deepen the friendship that already exists between Ghana and Nigeria.

“It is my expectation that the President-elect would continue in the stead of past Nigerian leaders, and deepen even further the strong friendship that exists between Nigeria and Ghana, which has been based on a shared agenda of freedom, development, security, progress, and prosperity,” H.E President Akufo-Addo shared in a post on Facebook.

The Ghana President is of the view that the election of the new Nigeria President will go a long way to enhancing the quality of governance, the rule of law, and the performance of the Nigerian economy.

“Warm congratulations, once again, to President-elect Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, and to the people of Nigeria. Best wishes for his and Nigeria’s success,” President Akufo-Addo shared on his Facebook page.