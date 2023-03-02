Kpone Landfill Waste Pickers Association marks International Waste Picker’s Day

The Kpone Landfill Waste Pickers Association has commemorated International Waste Picker’s Day, calling on the government and the private sector to support them with funds and essential logistics.

According to them, the support would aid them to secure community waste management contracts to enable them to undertake door-to-door waste collection.

In a press statement released by Kpone Landfill Waste Pickers Association on March 1st, 2023 to mark International Waste Picker’s Day, Johnson Doe Chairman noted that waste pickers in Ghana are still confronted with diverse challenges including but not limited to stigmatization, disrespect, exclusion, and their livelihoods often threatened in most cases.

Notwithstanding these challenges, waste pickers continue to make important contributions to solid waste management, environmental services and support many livelihoods in the country.

“Waste pickers collect and divert recyclable waste materials from the landfills thereby increasing the lifespan of the landfill sites and diverting large quantities of materials into the circular economy.

"Waste pickers also contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In 2019, waste pickers at the Kpone landfill site prevented the emission of 23,500 Tonnes of eCO2, through recycling materials and preventing them from being burned on the site,” he explained.

On the occasion of this year’s International Waste Picker’s Day, the Kpone Landfill Waste Pickers Association highlighted the following concerns:

1. The Kpone landfill site is the main source of income and livelihood for over 500 waste pickers and our families. Decisions on the management of the landfill site should take into account the concerns of waste pickers through due consultation and engagement to safeguard and protect the livelihoods of waste pickers and our families.

2. Whilst we have over the years provided critical services in municipal solid waste management (SWM) in the country, we are still not integrated into municipal SWM systems. We, therefore, urge Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies to integrate informal waste pickers into the solid waste management systems through the provision of contracts for recycling service providers and secure conditions for work.

3. We the waste pickers working on the Kpone Landfill Site have established a waste picker cooperative and have been proactively exploring and piloting waste collection services in low-income coastal communities but without any support from the government. We, therefore, wish to appeal to the government and private sector to support our cooperative with the essential logistics, infrastructure, and financial support to secure community waste management contracts to enable us to undertake door-step waste collection.

4. Informal waste pickers are often not recognized as important stakeholders that provide waste management and environmental services. We, therefore, wish to use this remarkable day to call for the recognition of, and effective inclusion of waste pickers through our membership-based organizations in decision-making processes and structures that have implications for waste pickers.